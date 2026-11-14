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Jim Miller explains his excitement for Terrance McKinney fight ahead of UFC 334
By Harry Kettle,13 days ago
UFC legend Jim Miller has spoken about his excitement as he prepares to face Terrance McKinney at UFC 334 later tonight. When you talk about fan favorite fighters in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Jim Miller is up there with the best of them. Even at the age of 43, he is still doing some incredible things in the mixed martial arts world, and tonight, he will go head to head with Terrance McKinney.