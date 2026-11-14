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Colby Covington says Usman Nurmagomedov ‘doesn’t belong’ in UFC after hotel brawl
By Harry Kettle,13 days ago
Former UFC star Colby Covington has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Usman Nurmagomedov and his recent brawl incident. Right now, Usman Nurmagomedov is public enemy number one in the mixed martial arts world. That is because earlier this week, he and his team started a brawl with Merab Dvalishvili and his friend in an Abu Dhabi hotel.