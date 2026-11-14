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REPORT: Gable Steveson set for UFC 336 return in first fight since shocking loss
By Curtis Calhoun,11 days ago
Gable Steveson will reportedly return at the first major UFC event of 2027 for the first time since the Sean Sharaf loss. Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson suffered a stunning setback at UFC 331 earlier this year. After a dominant first four fights in Mixed Martial Arts, Steveson lost to Sean Sharaf by 12-second knockout in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.