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Shimon Yoshinari survives early danger to beat Ramadan Ondash and book Nong-O semifinal fight
By BJPENN.COM Staff,11 days ago
An unbeaten Japanese prospect weathered a barrage of wild hooks before taking over. By the final bell, he was smiling his way into the Grand Prix semifinals. Shimon Yoshinari defeated Ramadan Ondash by unanimous decision in a ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarterfinal at ONE Friday Fights 178 on Friday, November 13. The bout opened the card at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, after ONE moved it so fans worldwide could watch for free.