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Manager: Mike Perry set for UFC reunion after five-year absence
By Curtis Calhoun,11 days ago
Fan favorite brawler Mike Perry will return to Mixed Martial Arts and, more specifically, the UFC, after five years away from the promotion. After opting not to re-sign with Bare Knuckle FC, Mike Perry will return to his Mixed Martial Arts roots for the next chapter of his career. Perry was victorious in his MMA comeback earlier this year on the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano card, defeating Nate Diaz by TKO.