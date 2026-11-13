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Tommy McMillen seeks short-notice fight days after passing out in a nightclub bathroom
By Fernando Quiles Jr.,10 days ago
It’s clear that Tommy McMillen has no plans of slowing down despite being hospitalized mere days ago. TMZ reported that the rising UFC star was found unresponsive in a nightclub bathroom this past Sunday. Scottsdale police reportedly administered Narcan before McMillen was hospitalized. It was noted that the undefeated UFC featherweight was in stable condition at the hospital.