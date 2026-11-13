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Usman Nurmagomedov’s attack in Abu Dhabi defended by Dagestani wrestler who was struck by Merab Dvalishvili
By Fernando Quiles Jr.,10 days ago
Usman Nurmagomedov and his team have come under fire for ambushing Merab Dvalishvili, but one Dagestani wrestler disagrees with the blowback. Nurmagomedov and his team has faced serious consequences after jumping Dvalishvili during an interview on Wednesday. As the former UFC bantamweight champion was talking into a camera, Nurmagomedov walked behind “The Machine” with his crew and slapped Dvalishvili. This started a brawl and team Nurmagomedov threw hands on the outnumbered Dvalishvili, who did have his friend Saba Lazishvili throwing hands in the hotel lobby for self-defense.