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UFC 334 Best Bets: Ciryl Gane, debutant shine at MSG
By Curtis Calhoun,8 days ago
Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit headlines a stacked card to mark the UFC’s annual return to Madison Square Garden at UFC 334. The UFC heavyweight division will move ahead without Tom Aspinall as new champion Ciryl Gane prepares to fight Josh Hokit at UFC 334. Gane was promoted to undisputed champion after Aspinall vacated the heavyweight title due to ongoing health issues.