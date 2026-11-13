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Amanda Nunes reveals her toughest opponent ahead of UFC 334 return
By Harry Kettle,8 days ago
UFC legend Amanda Nunes has revealed who she considers to be her toughest opponent as she prepares to return at UFC 334. At this moment in time, Amanda Nunes is widely considered to be the greatest female MMA fighter in the history of the sport. In order to achieve that kind of reputation, she had to take on some of the biggest and best fighters of her generation.