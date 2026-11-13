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Cain Velasquez praises Josh Hokit ahead of UFC 334 heavyweight title fight
By Harry Kettle,8 days ago
Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has praised Josh Hokit heading into his UFC 334 championship bout. Tomorrow night, Josh Hokit will face off against Ciryl Gane with the UFC heavyweight championship on the line. While many consider Hokit to be the underdog of the bout, there’s no getting around the fact that he has the skills necessary to cause the Frenchman some real problems at Madison Square Garden.