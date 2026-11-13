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Usman Nurmagomedov reportedly sentenced to six months in prison after Abu Dhabi brawl
By Harry Kettle,7 days ago
Usman Nurmagomedov is reportedly one of eight individuals who have been sentenced to six months in prison after their brawl with Merab Dvalishvili. Earlier this week, news broke that Usman Nurmagomedov and his team had attacked Merab Dvalishvili and a friend of his at a Yas Island hotel. The incident was recorded and released to the public, with those involved being taken into custody shortly after the incident.