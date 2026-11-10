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Rashad Evans believes Ciryl Gane faces ‘huge’ test in UFC 334 main event
By Harry Kettle,5 days ago
MMA legend Rashad Evans has given his thoughts on the big test that he believes awaits Ciryl Gane in the UFC 334 main event. This Saturday night, Ciryl Gane will attempt to successfully defend his UFC heavyweight championship when he goes up against Josh Hokit. While many believe he will get the job done, others feel like Hokit’s speed and power will be too much for the Frenchman to handle.