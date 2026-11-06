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Stephen Thompson announces retirement after UFC 334 fight at Madison Square Garden
By Curtis Calhoun,8 days ago
Stephen Thompson, one of the most decorated strikers in Mixed Martial Arts history, will fight one last time at UFC 334. Former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson is still competing well into his 40s, as he prepares to fight Charles Radtke at UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. The card is headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit, and features a Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes co-main event.