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Tye Ruotolo shifts the pressure onto Christian Lee and predicts an early submission
By BJPENN.COM Staff,8 days ago
The champion has made this fight about family. The challenger is happy to let him carry that weight. Tye Ruotolo challenges Christian Lee for the ONE Lightweight MMA World Title in the main event of The Inner Circle 37 on Friday, November 6. The bout streams live in Asia primetime from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.