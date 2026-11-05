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Israel Adesanya touts ‘best camp in years’ after City Kickboxing split
By Curtis Calhoun,8 days ago
Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya claims he’s in the best fighting shape he’s been in years after his CKB split. Israel Adesanya hasn’t won in the UFC Octagon since his legendary knockout win over Alex Pereira at UFC 287. He’s lost four straight middleweight main event bouts, including title fights against Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland.