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Josh Hokit backed to beat Ciryl Gane at UFC 334 by BKB 61 fighter with Hokit ties
By Dylan Bowker,7 days ago
Josh Hokit has many convinced he will become the next UFC heavyweight champ and that includes a BKB 61 that he has ties to. The combatant in question is Jackie Cataline, who will battle on the same day as Hokit, albeit in another combat sport. On November 14th, as Hokit battles Ciryl Gane at UFC 334 for the heavyweight crown, Cataline will battle Hatice Özyurt at BKB 61 on the same day.