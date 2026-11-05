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Dana White presses Justin Gaethje to ‘pull the trigger’ on Alexander Volkanovski super fight
By Curtis Calhoun,7 days ago
UFC CEO Dana White pressed Justin Gaethje to make a decision soon about whether or not he’ll retire from Mixed Martial Arts. After UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski finished Movsar Evloev at UFC 333, the UFC legend called for a matchup with lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje. Volkanovski has his eyes on a super fight with Gaethje as the lightweight champion ponders his next move following his title win earlier this year.