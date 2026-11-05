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Kamaru Usman roasts Colby Covington’s 43-second loss to Raul Rosas Jr. as ‘not excusable’
By Curtis Calhoun,6 days ago
Colby Covington’s two-time rival Kamaru Usman roasted the former UFC title challenger after a 43-second loss to Raul Rosas Jr. Former UFC title challenger Colby Covington’s matchup with UFC bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr. didn’t go according to plan earlier this week. In the main event of Hype FC Italy, Rosas tapped Covington with a rear-naked choke just 43 seconds into their 10-minute submission grappling match.