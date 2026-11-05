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Waldo Cortes-Acosta makes violent prediction for UFC Vegas 124 fight against Johnny Walker: ‘He doesn’t have a chin’
By Cole Shelton,6 days ago
Waldo Cortes-Acosta is expecting a violent finish on Saturday at UFC Vegas 124. Cortes-Acosta is set to headline the event against Johnny Walker in a fight that was made on short notice. Heading into the bout, Cortes-Acosta is a -265 favorite, while the Brazilian is a +200 underdog on FanDuel. Although the fight was made on short notice, the Dominican native has full confidence he will not just get his hand raised, but will get a big knockout win.