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Kongthoranee sees vacant flyweight kickboxing gold beyond Taiki Naito rematch
By BJPENN.COM Staff,6 days ago
A Thai star who already owns a win over this opponent believes the rematch could put a belt within reach. His rival has his own ideas about the new rules. Kongthoranee Sor Sommai meets Taiki Naito in the flyweight kickboxing co-main event of ONE Fight Night 49 on Prime Video on Friday, November 6. The bout airs live in U.S. primetime from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.