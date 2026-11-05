undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Islam Makhachev has heat with matchmakers for ditching UFC 336 negotiations, claims Carlos Prates’ manager
By Fernando Quiles Jr.,6 days ago
Islam Makhachev has left the UFC higher-ups a bit peeved if you believe Carlos Prates’ manager. The expectation was that Makhachev would put the welterweight gold at stake before the start of Ramadan. The 170-pound king even told reporters that it was his plan, and he preferred to fight Prates over Michael Morales. Things ended up changing during negotiations for the UFC 336 main event.