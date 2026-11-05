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Darren Till isn’t done with BKFC, insists president David Feldman: “We do have options on his next few fights”
By Fernando Quiles Jr.,6 days ago
Darren Till has been enjoying his options ever since cutting ties with UFC, and BKFC president David Feldman is confident that “The Gorilla” will eventually return to his promotion. Till last competed under the BKFC banner back in September, defeating fellow ex-UFC veteran Yoel Romero via unanimous decision....