undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dana White didn’t expect Josh Hokit to enter UFC title picture: “I might have threw some tough guys at him”
By Fernando Quiles Jr.,5 days ago
Dana White isn’t afraid to admit he threw Josh Hokit to the wolves only for “The Incredible Hok” to emerge in the UFC heavyweight title picture. Hokit will be challenging for the undisputed heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane in the UFC 334 headliner on Nov. 14. Hokit earned his title shot with a unanimous decision victory over Curtis Blaydes back in April, and then a TKO finish over Derrick Lewis and UFC Freedom 250.