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Dana White discusses UFC return plans for former champion Ilia Topuria
By Harry Kettle,2 days ago
UFC boss Dana White has discussed the plans for Ilia Topuria’s future return to the cage after his UFC Freedom 250 loss. When Ilia Topuria fell to a defeat at the hands of Justin Gaethje earlier this year, many questioned just how much it would impact him. It wasn’t just that he lost – it’s that he took such a beating, he was forced to quit on the stool by his team.