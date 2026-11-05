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Tatiana Suarez reveals what she took away from past title fight loss to Zhang Weili
By Harry Kettle,2 days ago
UFC star Tatiana Suarez has taken a look back at what she was able to learn from her title loss to Zhang Weili ahead of her return. In early 2025, Tatiana Suarez fell to her first loss in professional mixed martial arts at the hands of Zhang Weili. Since then, however, she has done a pretty good job of rebuilding herself, with victories over Amanda Lemos and Loopy Godinez.