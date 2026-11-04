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Aaron Pico is determined to secure Lerone Murphy rematch after KO loss
By Harry Kettle,2 days ago
UFC star Aaron Pico is interested in trying to secure a rematch against Lerone Murphy in an attempt to avenge his knockout loss. In his most recent outing, Aaron Pico picked up a nice win over Losene Keita to help him build some momentum in the featherweight division. Of course, his first appearance in the UFC last year didn’t exactly go the way he wanted, ending in a nasty knockout defeat to Lerone Murphy.