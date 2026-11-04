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Former UFC champion believes Movsar Evloev gave up in Alexander Volkanovski defeat
By Harry Kettle,2 days ago
Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw thinks Movsar Evloev gave up in his UFC 333 main event defeat to Alexander Volkanovski. In the main event of UFC 333, Alexander Volkanovski really put on a clinic as he finished Movsar Evloev in their featherweight title fight. While a defeat for Evloev certainly wasn’t out of the question, many were taken aback by the manner in which Volkanovski was able to get the job done.