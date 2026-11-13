🚨 Temporary water outage in Whitehawk area

As of November 13, 2026, 11:39 AM, the City reports a temporary water service interruption due to waterline repairs.

Areas affected:

151st St & S 49th E Ave area

Whitehawk Neighborhood

If you live in this area, you may lose water service for a time while crews complete repairs.

Plan ahead by filling a few containers with water if you can, and adjust any water-heavy tasks (laundry, dishes, showers) until service is restored.

The City thanks residents in the area for their patience during these improvements.