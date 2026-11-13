undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
🚨 Temporary water outage in Whitehawk neighborhood area
10 days ago
🚨 Temporary water outage in Whitehawk area
As of November 13, 2026, 11:39 AM, the City reports a temporary water service interruption due to waterline repairs.
Areas affected:
- 151st St & S 49th E Ave area
- Whitehawk Neighborhood
If you live in this area, you may lose water service for a time while crews complete repairs.
Plan ahead by filling a few containers with water if you can, and adjust any water-heavy tasks (laundry, dishes, showers) until service is restored.
The City thanks residents in the area for their patience during these improvements.
More Info: Alert Center • Water service interruption: 151st &...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.