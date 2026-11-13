Bixby’s retail scene is busy right now, with grocery and home improvement stores adding to their teams. If you like helping people face‑to‑face, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: Bixby, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front end at Sprouts, supervising cashiers, solving customer issues, and keeping things running smoothly in a fast‑paced, healthy‑food grocery store. Comes with competitive pay, DailyPay access, store discount, 401(k) with match, vacation, sick time, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Bixby, OK

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Starting rate varies by experience and location (not listed)

Help customers tackle home projects by finding the right lumber, tools, and building supplies, and learn hands‑on skills like cutting wood, pipe, and blinds. Role includes health insurance options, 401(k) with company match, employee stock purchase program, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount.

Note: This same role also appears on Indeed via Lowe’s Home Improvement; it’s the same position, just a different posting.

Employer: Brookshire Grocery Company (Reasor’s banner)

Location: Bixby, OK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Use your creativity to design floral arrangements, help with special events and holidays, and take customer orders in the floral department. Perks include medical, dental, vision options, PTO, 401(k) with company contributions, employee discounts, and growth and education support.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.