Bismarck has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. Each one below is waiting at Furry Friends Rockin Rescue for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Dalmatian / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Dalmatian / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Furry Friends Rockin Rescue (Bismarck, ND)

Buddy is a handsome spotted boy with classic Dalmatian looks and a medium build. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with his new family.

👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with gray or silver

Black with gray or silver Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Furry Friends Rockin Rescue (Bismarck, ND)

Phyllis is a large-breed puppy with a striking dark coat and silver highlights. She’s young and ready to learn, making her a great match for someone excited about training and watching a pup grow.

👉 Meet Phyllis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mutt

Mutt Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Furry Friends Rockin Rescue (Bismarck, ND)

Maizy is a sweet black puppy with that classic “mutt” charm. She’s still little and will need patience, training, and lots of love as she grows into your loyal companion.

👉 Meet Maizy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate

Black/Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Furry Friends Rockin Rescue (Bismarck, ND)

Lloyd is a young, medium-sized boy with a rich mix of black and brown in his coat. He’s past the tiniest puppy stage but still has plenty of youthful energy and curiosity.

👉 Meet Lloyd and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Furry Friends Rockin Rescue (Bismarck, ND)

Martha is a beautiful black-coated adult dog with a larger frame. She’s ready for a family who can give her space to stretch out and a cozy spot to relax.

👉 Meet Martha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Furry Friends Rockin Rescue (Bismarck, ND)

Galen is a tan/fawn large-breed boy with a soft, warm-colored coat. As an adult, he’s ready to move into a stable home and become part of your daily routine.

👉 Meet Galen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Brown/Chocolate

White/Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Furry Friends Rockin Rescue (Bismarck, ND)

Pongo is a medium-sized adult dog with a fun mix of white and chocolate coloring. He’s looking for a family who will give him time, attention, and a comfy place to call home.

👉 Meet Pongo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Bismarck, ND and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups from Furry Friends Rockin Rescue. You can learn more or confirm details by visiting each dog’s link or contacting the rescue directly.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.