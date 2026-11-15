Bismarck’s healthcare scene is buzzing with travel contracts and solid full-time hospital roles. Lots of options here if you want strong pay, steady hours, or a new specialty.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, Days, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $3,206 per week

Cath Lab Tech contract starting 12/14/2026, 8A–4P, with day‑one medical, dental, vision, 401k, daily or weekly pay, and lots of stipends for lodging, meals, and travel if you qualify.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, Nights, 36 hrs/week

Pay: $2,360 per week

Night shift Rad Tech role (12‑hour shifts) starting 11/30/2026, with weekly pay, housing options, and full medical, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: Trustaff

Trustaff Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, Nights, 36 hrs/week

Pay: $2,575 per week

Radiology Tech contract starting 11/30/2026, 12‑hour nights, with guaranteed hours, strong pay, and bonuses plus medical, dental, and vision.

Employer: Uniti Med

Uniti Med Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, Nights, 36 hrs/week

Pay: $2,406 per week

Night Rad Tech assignment starting 11/30/2026, with day‑one insurance, license reimbursement, travel discounts, and a dedicated recruiter.

Employer: Springboard Health

Springboard Health Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, Rotating, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $3,399 per week

Cath Lab Tech role starting 12/07/2026, 8‑hour rotating shifts, working core cardiac cath and EP cases as a key part of the lab team.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, Days, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $3,294 per week

Day‑shift Cath Lab Tech contract starting 12/07/2026, 8‑hour days with guaranteed hours, day‑one health, dental, vision, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Cross Country Allied Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, Rotating, 40 hrs/week + call

Pay: $3,470 per week

High‑pay Cath Lab Tech role with rotating 8‑hour shifts, on‑call, and advanced cardiac/EP procedures; comes with housing options, health insurance, 401(k), and CE credits.

Employer: Uniti Med

Uniti Med Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 8‑hr shifts, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $3,309 per week

Cath Lab Tech contract starting 12/07/2026, with day‑one Cigna medical, MetLife dental/vision, license reimbursement, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Sanford Health

Location: Und Building, 701 E Rosser Ave, Bismarck, ND

Type: Full-time, 10‑hr Day Shifts, 36 hrs/week

Pay: $32.00 – $48.00/hour

Clinic‑based infusion RN role with day shifts, working across the age spectrum, coordinating tests and treatments, and collaborating closely with providers; strong benefits and PTO.

Employer: Vibra Healthcare

Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Full-time, Day & Night Shifts

Bonus: Up to $20,000

Hospital RN positions with a clinical career ladder, acute care focus, and a big sign‑on bonus, plus medical, free prescription plans, 401(k) match, tuition help, and more.

Employer: CHI St. Alexius Health

Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Full-time, Mostly Mon–Fri with call

Pay: $127,605 – $141,037/year

Surgery APP role in a multi‑specialty clinic, focused on outpatient management and post‑op rounding, with performance incentives, relocation help, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association

Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Full-time

RN role in a plasma center doing health assessments, overseeing collections, managing reactions, and supporting quality and safety processes.

Employer: Sanford Health

Location: Bismarck Med Ctr, 300 N 7th St, Bismarck, ND

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, Variable shifts

Pay: $19.75 – $29.00/hour

Inpatient pharmacy tech role with unit dose, IV admixture, compounding, and automation work, plus strong benefits and support to complete tech training and certification.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.