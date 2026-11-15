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Bismarck
🏥 Bismarck ND Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
5 days ago
Bismarck’s healthcare scene is buzzing with travel contracts and solid full-time hospital roles. Lots of options here if you want strong pay, steady hours, or a new specialty.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist - $3,206/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Bismarck, ND
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, Days, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $3,206 per week
Cath Lab Tech contract starting 12/14/2026, 8A–4P, with day‑one medical, dental, vision, 401k, daily or weekly pay, and lots of stipends for lodging, meals, and travel if you qualify.
Travel Radiologic Technologist – X-Ray - $2,360/week
- Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Bismarck, ND
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, Nights, 36 hrs/week
- Pay: $2,360 per week
Night shift Rad Tech role (12‑hour shifts) starting 11/30/2026, with weekly pay, housing options, and full medical, dental, and vision benefits.
Travel Radiology Technician - $2,575/week
- Employer: Trustaff
- Location: Bismarck, ND
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, Nights, 36 hrs/week
- Pay: $2,575 per week
Radiology Tech contract starting 11/30/2026, 12‑hour nights, with guaranteed hours, strong pay, and bonuses plus medical, dental, and vision.
Travel Radiology Technologist - $2,406/week
- Employer: Uniti Med
- Location: Bismarck, ND
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, Nights, 36 hrs/week
- Pay: $2,406 per week
Night Rad Tech assignment starting 11/30/2026, with day‑one insurance, license reimbursement, travel discounts, and a dedicated recruiter.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist - $3,399/week
- Employer: Springboard Health
- Location: Bismarck, ND
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, Rotating, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $3,399 per week
Cath Lab Tech role starting 12/07/2026, 8‑hour rotating shifts, working core cardiac cath and EP cases as a key part of the lab team.
Travel Cath Lab Radiology Technologist - $3,294/week
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Bismarck, ND
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, Days, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $3,294 per week
Day‑shift Cath Lab Tech contract starting 12/07/2026, 8‑hour days with guaranteed hours, day‑one health, dental, vision, and 401(k) match.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist - $3,470/week
- Employer: Cross Country Allied
- Location: Bismarck, ND
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, Rotating, 40 hrs/week + call
- Pay: $3,470 per week
High‑pay Cath Lab Tech role with rotating 8‑hour shifts, on‑call, and advanced cardiac/EP procedures; comes with housing options, health insurance, 401(k), and CE credits.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist - $3,309/week
- Employer: Uniti Med
- Location: Bismarck, ND
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 8‑hr shifts, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $3,309 per week
Cath Lab Tech contract starting 12/07/2026, with day‑one Cigna medical, MetLife dental/vision, license reimbursement, and referral bonuses.
RN, Infusion - $32–$48/hour
- Employer: Sanford Health
- Location: Und Building, 701 E Rosser Ave, Bismarck, ND
- Type: Full-time, 10‑hr Day Shifts, 36 hrs/week
- Pay: $32.00 – $48.00/hour
Clinic‑based infusion RN role with day shifts, working across the age spectrum, coordinating tests and treatments, and collaborating closely with providers; strong benefits and PTO.
RN – Full Time Days & Nights, $20k Bonus
- Employer: Vibra Healthcare
- Location: Bismarck, ND
- Type: Full-time, Day & Night Shifts
- Bonus: Up to $20,000
Hospital RN positions with a clinical career ladder, acute care focus, and a big sign‑on bonus, plus medical, free prescription plans, 401(k) match, tuition help, and more.
General Surgery APP (PA/NP) - $127K–$141K
- Employer: CHI St. Alexius Health
- Location: Bismarck, ND
- Type: Full-time, Mostly Mon–Fri with call
- Pay: $127,605 – $141,037/year
Surgery APP role in a multi‑specialty clinic, focused on outpatient management and post‑op rounding, with performance incentives, relocation help, and 401(k) match.
Plasma Donation Center Registered Nurse
- Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association
- Location: Bismarck, ND
- Type: Full-time
RN role in a plasma center doing health assessments, overseeing collections, managing reactions, and supporting quality and safety processes.
Pharmacy Technician – Inpatient, $19.75–$29/hour
- Employer: Sanford Health
- Location: Bismarck Med Ctr, 300 N 7th St, Bismarck, ND
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, Variable shifts
- Pay: $19.75 – $29.00/hour
Inpatient pharmacy tech role with unit dose, IV admixture, compounding, and automation work, plus strong benefits and support to complete tech training and certification.
If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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