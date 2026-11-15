Bismarck has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping for a cozy home. All of these kitties are with Furry Friends Rockin Rescue and are looking for loving families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Personality: A striking black kitten who’s a bit shy at first , but warms up once he feels safe. Coal is growing into his handsome frame and has lots of love to give once he knows you.

A striking black kitten who’s a bit , but warms up once he feels safe. Coal is growing into his handsome frame and has lots of love to give once he knows you. Special note: He would love to be adopted with his sister Rue (not listed here, but mentioned in his bio).

He would (not listed here, but mentioned in his bio). Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Furry Friends Rockin Rescue (Bismarck, ND)

👉 Meet Coal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Personality: Confident, friendly, and playful. Fancy is an adventurous little fluff who enjoys exploring and having fun.

Fancy is an adventurous little fluff who enjoys exploring and having fun. Good with: Cats and dogs (per her bio)

(per her bio) Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Furry Friends Rockin Rescue (Bismarck, ND)

👉 Meet Fancy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Furry Friends Rockin Rescue (Bismarck, ND)

👉 Meet keela and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Furry Friends Rockin Rescue (Bismarck, ND)

👉 Meet cyra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Furry Friends Rockin Rescue (Bismarck, ND)

👉 Meet Zola and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Note: A young mama cat who now deserves a calm, loving home of her own.

A young mama cat who now deserves a calm, loving home of her own. Shelter: Furry Friends Rockin Rescue (Bismarck, ND)

👉 Meet racing stripe Momma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Furry Friends Rockin Rescue (Bismarck, ND)

👉 Meet echo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Furry Friends Rockin Rescue (Bismarck, ND)

👉 Meet pyro and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Bismarck, ND, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats or kittens. Share this with friends and family who might be looking for a new feline friend, and reach out to Furry Friends Rockin Rescue through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to learn more.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.