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🐱 Playful Bismarck Kittens & Cats Ready for Adoption
Bismarck has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping for a cozy home. All of these kitties are with Furry Friends Rockin Rescue and are looking for loving families.
Coal
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Personality: A striking black kitten who’s a bit shy at first, but warms up once he feels safe. Coal is growing into his handsome frame and has lots of love to give once he knows you.
- Special note: He would love to be adopted with his sister Rue (not listed here, but mentioned in his bio).
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Furry Friends Rockin Rescue (Bismarck, ND)
👉 Meet Coal and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fancy
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Personality: Confident, friendly, and playful. Fancy is an adventurous little fluff who enjoys exploring and having fun.
- Good with: Cats and dogs (per her bio)
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Furry Friends Rockin Rescue (Bismarck, ND)
👉 Meet Fancy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
keela
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Furry Friends Rockin Rescue (Bismarck, ND)
👉 Meet keela and apply to adopt on adoptapet
cyra
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Furry Friends Rockin Rescue (Bismarck, ND)
👉 Meet cyra and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zola
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Furry Friends Rockin Rescue (Bismarck, ND)
👉 Meet Zola and apply to adopt on adoptapet
racing stripe Momma
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Note: A young mama cat who now deserves a calm, loving home of her own.
- Shelter: Furry Friends Rockin Rescue (Bismarck, ND)
👉 Meet racing stripe Momma and apply to adopt on adoptapet
echo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Furry Friends Rockin Rescue (Bismarck, ND)
👉 Meet echo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
pyro
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Furry Friends Rockin Rescue (Bismarck, ND)
👉 Meet pyro and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Bismarck, ND, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats or kittens. Share this with friends and family who might be looking for a new feline friend, and reach out to Furry Friends Rockin Rescue through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to learn more.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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