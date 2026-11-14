Bismarck has a nice mix of education jobs right now, from high‑level online curriculum work to hands-on coaching with local athletes.

Employer: Pearson

Pearson Location: Bismarck, ND (Pearson Virtual Schools / Virtual Learning)

(Pearson Virtual Schools / Virtual Learning) Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000 – $170,000/year + annual incentive eligibility

Application deadline: Friday, Nov 20, 2026 (may be extended)

High-impact leadership role guiding K-12 virtual curriculum and shifting a large team to AI-supported learning design. Ideal if you have deep K-12 instructional design experience, hands-on generative AI skills, and a track record leading major change in education.

Employer: Bismarck Public Schools

Bismarck Public Schools Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Part-time (coaching agreement; travel for away games required)

Salary: Not listed (ND licensed teachers: wages are reportable to TFFR with employee 11.75% and district 12.75% contributions)

Work with high school athletes on softball fundamentals and personal growth on and off the field. Great fit if you enjoy mentoring teens, can collaborate well with parents and staff, and ideally have pitching coach experience (preferred but not required).

Employer: ETS Performance

ETS Performance Location: Bismarck, ND (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $24,000 – $36,000/year (base $2,000–$3,000/month) + incentives

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off, employee discount, flexible schedule

Train youth, high school, college, and pro athletes using ETS’s structured performance system, with a strong focus on character and leadership. Good match if you’re a former competitive athlete with a strength/conditioning background who loves working with kids and wants room to grow into a director role.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.