Bismarck’s food scene is busy and growing, with national brands and local spots all hiring. If you like fast‑paced work and talking with people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Starbucks

Starbucks Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Full-time (40+ hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Lead a busy Starbucks, coach a team, and help create a warm, welcoming coffeehouse for the community. This role comes with industry-leading benefits, including health coverage, 401(k) with match, stock programs, paid time off, and 100% tuition coverage for an online bachelor’s degree through ASU.

Employer: Coborn's, Inc.

Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the meat department helping guests with cuts, stocking cases, and keeping everything fresh and safe. Coborn’s is employee-owned and offers perks like a 10% grocery discount, DailyPay access, PTO, Sunday premium pay, 401(k) with match, and chances to grow into full-time with added benefits.

Employer: Paradiso Mexican Restaurant

Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $11.00–$13.00 per hour

Be the first smile guests see at a busy Mexican restaurant, seating tables and keeping the front of house running smoothly. This is a fast-paced, fun job with meal discounts and a flexible schedule.

Employer: AES Restaurant Group, LLC (Arby’s)

Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Full-time (about 50 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed; performance-based bonus eligible

Run the whole restaurant, from staffing and training to food safety and profit and loss. This is a strong fit if you have 2+ years of restaurant management and want medical, dental, vision, PTO, free meals on shift, bonuses, and leadership development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible on hours and experience for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.