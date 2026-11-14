Looking for a dog in Bismarck, ND? These adoptable pups are hoping for a fresh start with loving families who understand their needs and quirks.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Adult (about 2 years old)

Adult (about 2 years old) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Shelter: Furry Friends Rockin Rescue

Location: Bismarck, ND

About Nina:

Nina is described as sweet, silly, energetic, and full of life. She’s a high-energy girl with a goofy tongue and a fun personality that will keep you smiling. She loves her people and has lots of enthusiasm to share.

She is still working on her social skills with other dogs and can get overly excited, so she may do best with slow introductions and an adopter willing to continue her training and manners.

(Description does not list if she’s spayed, vaccinated, or housetrained, so please ask the rescue for details.)

👉 Meet Nina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: White/Brown/Chocolate

White/Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Furry Friends Rockin Rescue

Location: Bismarck, ND

Willy is a medium-sized mixed breed boy with a handsome white, brown, and chocolate coat. The listing does not include a full personality write-up, so the best way to get to know him is to contact the rescue and arrange a meet-and-greet.

Please ask Furry Friends Rockin Rescue about:

Whether Willy is neutered and vaccinated

and If he is good with kids, dogs, or cats

His energy level and any training he has

👉 Meet Willy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Heeler mix

Australian Shepherd / Heeler mix Age: Adult (born June 2022)

Adult (born June 2022) Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption Type: For Adoption By Private Owner (Bismarck, ND)

Location: Bismarck, ND

About Ace:

Ace was purchased from a breeder and has grown into an active, working-type dog. His current family is looking for a home with room for him to run, ideally a farm or similar setting.

What his owner says about him:

Potty trained and kennel trained

and Knows basic commands: sit and give paw

and A cuddler who likes to sit on the couch or bed with you

who likes to sit on the couch or bed with you Very sweet once he warms up

Okay with men once he knows you’re friendly

Important notes about Ace:

Not friendly with dogs or cats – he should be the only pet in the home

– he should be the in the home Listing says “Kids are fine” but also recommends not having kids, so a home without children or with older, dog-savvy teens is likely best

Please contact the private owner through the Adoptapet listing to ask about any vet records, vaccinations, and to arrange a meeting.

👉 Meet Ace and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Bismarck, ND area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider meeting one of these pups. Sharing this post with local friends and neighbors can also help them find the right homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.