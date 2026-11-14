Bismarck’s tech scene is growing, with more roles asking for strong data and cloud skills. If you’re in IT and open to a move (or already local), these are worth a look.

Employer: Compucom

Compucom Location: Remote , listed for Bismarck, ND

, listed for Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $200,000/year + incentive pay

Lead cloud and software licensing strategy across Microsoft and AWS for a major IT services company. This is a senior role focused on cloud strategy, AI, licensing optimization, and FinOps, with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, parental leave) and fully remote work.

Employer: MeeBoss

MeeBoss Location: Bismarck, ND (onsite or hybrid; other cities also listed)

(onsite or hybrid; other cities also listed) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on data engineering role working with Snowflake, dbt, and advanced SQL. You’ll build and maintain ETL/ELT pipelines, work with healthcare insurance data (claims, membership, provider), and use tools like PostgreSQL/Greenplum, Snowflake, and shell scripting.

Employer: Vaiticka Solution

Vaiticka Solution Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Business Systems Analyst role for someone strong in SQL, data warehousing, and technical documentation. You’ll gather requirements, write PDDs, source-to-target mappings, and specs, and work closely with data engineers, modelers, QA, and business teams in a healthcare data setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Bismarck IT roles like these tend to favor strong data and cloud experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.