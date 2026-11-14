Bismarck’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you want bedside care, senior living, or high‑pay travel contracts.

Below are several solid openings you can skim and click into if they fit your license and lifestyle.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Estimated Pay: $3,206/week

This Cath Lab Tech contract offers aggressive pay packages, day‑shift hours, day‑1 medical benefits, 401(k), and daily or weekly pay. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of Cath Lab experience and want strong stipends plus 24/7 clinical support.

Employer: Berry Street

Location: Fully Remote (licensed in any state, including ND)

Type: 1099 Contractor, Full-time or Part-time, Flexible hours

Compensation: Up to $85/hour

Work from anywhere in the U.S., set your own schedule, and focus on medical nutrition therapy while Berry Street handles insurance, billing, scheduling, and referrals. Ideal if you’re entrepreneurial and want to grow a private practice without the admin headache.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Full-time, ~40 hrs/week

Pay Range: $16.50 – $25.00/hour

Retail pharmacy tech role with paid training, benefits, PTO, and career growth in a large national system. Good option if you’re at least 16, like fast‑paced customer service, and want to build pharmacy skills.

Employer: CHI St. Alexius Health / CommonSpirit Health

Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Full-time, 12‑hr day/night rotation

Pay Range: $35.38 – $50.69/hour

Bonus: $17,500 sign‑on + relocation (for eligible new hires)

Care for infants through adolescents on a dedicated pediatric unit with strong team support. Great if you love pediatrics and want union benefits, rotation shifts, and a sizable sign‑on.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 4x10 rotating days/evenings

Estimated Pay: $3,540.60/week

High‑pay CT Tech contract with housing and M&I per diems, 401(k) match, and full benefits. Best for CT Techs with 2+ years’ experience who like rotating shifts and strong recruiter support.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 4x10 rotating days/evenings

Estimated Pay: $3,223.80/week

MRI Tech travel role with competitive weekly pay, housing options, and full benefits. Good match if you’re an experienced MRI Tech wanting a solid 13‑week assignment.

Employer: Cassia – Baptist Health & Rehab

Location: Bismarck, ND (3400 Nebraska Dr)

Type: Full-time, 12‑hr days or nights

Pay: From $35.02/hour + $2/hr NOC differential

Bonus: Up to $25,000 for RNs

Serve residents in a 140‑bed senior care campus with safe nurse‑to‑resident ratios, strong shift incentives, and tuition help. Great if you enjoy long‑term care and want a big sign‑on plus growth opportunities.

Employer: Cassia – Baptist Health & Rehab

Location: Bismarck, ND (3400 Nebraska Dr)

Type: Full-time, 12‑hr days or nights

Pay: From $29.32/hour + $2/hr NOC differential

Bonus: Up to $20,000 for LPNs

LPN role in award‑winning senior care with strong shift incentives, weekend premiums, and tuition assistance. Nice fit if you want stable hours, supportive culture, and solid benefits.

Employer: CompHealth

Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Contract, Locum, 4–8 shifts/month, 12‑hr days & nights

Pay: Negotiated by CompHealth

Work 4–8 shifts a month in a 40k‑visit ED with APP support and procedures like central lines and chest tubes. CompHealth handles travel, housing, malpractice, and credentialing.

Employer: Benedictine

Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $21.45 – $29.57/hour

Hands‑on caregiving role in senior living, helping with daily activities, documentation, and onboarding new staff. Good entry point into healthcare if you’re detail‑oriented, 18+ for lift use, and can complete med‑admin training.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week

Estimated Pay: $1,995/week

Night‑shift sleep lab role (no weekends/holidays) in a 4‑bed lab with 1:2 tech‑to‑patient ratio. Great if you’re an RPSGT with ND Respiratory Care license and want focused sleep‑medicine work.

Employer: Enable, Inc.

Location: Hybrid remote, Bismarck, ND 58501

Type: Contract, ~2–4 hrs/week

Pay: From $60/hour

Light‑hours consulting role doing assessments, menu reviews, and staff training for group homes serving people with disabilities. Nice side‑gig if you’re an RD wanting flexible, meaningful local work.

Employer: LeaderStat

Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, days, 36 hrs/week

Estimated Pay: Up to $1,599.79/week

Day‑shift acute care dietitian contract with W‑2 status, health insurance, 401(k), and weekly pay. Good for RDs with at least 1 year of recent clinical experience.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week

Estimated Pay: $3,143/week

Night‑shift CT Tech contract with weekly pay, benefits, and housing options. Strong pick if you like nights and want a faith‑based, relationship‑focused agency.

Employer: American Traveler

Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 5x8 days, 40 hrs/week

Estimated Pay: $3,347/week

High‑volume echo lab in a Level II trauma center using Philips systems, mostly adult studies with some stress and TEE. Great for ARDMS/RCS‑certified sonographers with 2+ years’ experience who like fast‑paced days.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, nights, 40 hrs/week

Estimated Pay: $3,317/week

Night‑shift echo role with day‑one benefits, 401(k), and retention bonuses. Good if you’re an experienced Echo Tech who prefers nights and wants strong recruiter support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—most of these employers and agencies have similar openings they can match you with.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.