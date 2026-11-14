Bismarck’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want a flexible part-time shift or a full-time leadership role. Here are a few standout openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Part-time

Pay: Start rate: $15.00/hour

Help pet parents find the right food, toys, and supplies while caring for animals in-store. This is a good fit if you love pets, like staying active on your feet, and want flexible hours including evenings and weekends.

Employer: Family Fare (SpartanNash)

Location: 3103 Yorktown Drive, Bismarck, ND 58503

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Stock shelves, rotate products, and keep grocery aisles clean and full. Great if you like steady, physical work in a grocery setting and want to learn different parts of the store.

Employer: Family Fare (SpartanNash)

Location: 3101 N. 11th Street, Bismarck, ND 58503

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Step into a key leadership role, running the store when other managers are away. You’ll handle customer issues, support cashiers, check store conditions, and may close the store—good for someone with retail experience ready for more responsibility.

Employer: BeMobile, Inc (Verizon Authorized Retailer)

Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Full-time

Total Compensation: Typically $30–$35+/hour (base + commission), many earn $60,000+/year

Lead a wireless retail team, coach sales reps, and help customers find the right phone and plan. This role comes with strong earning potential, sales training, and benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and phone plan discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; apply while the listings are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.