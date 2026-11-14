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🛒 Multiple Bismarck Customer Service & Retail Jobs, Up to $60K+
Bismarck’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want a flexible part-time shift or a full-time leadership role. Here are a few standout openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Sales Associate – Pet Care Center
- Employer: Petco
- Location: Bismarck, ND
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Start rate: $15.00/hour
Help pet parents find the right food, toys, and supplies while caring for animals in-store. This is a good fit if you love pets, like staying active on your feet, and want flexible hours including evenings and weekends.
Center Store Associate
- Employer: Family Fare (SpartanNash)
- Location: 3103 Yorktown Drive, Bismarck, ND 58503
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Stock shelves, rotate products, and keep grocery aisles clean and full. Great if you like steady, physical work in a grocery setting and want to learn different parts of the store.
Person In Charge (Store Lead)
- Employer: Family Fare (SpartanNash)
- Location: 3101 N. 11th Street, Bismarck, ND 58503
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Step into a key leadership role, running the store when other managers are away. You’ll handle customer issues, support cashiers, check store conditions, and may close the store—good for someone with retail experience ready for more responsibility.
Assistant Store Manager (Assistant Store Leader)
- Employer: BeMobile, Inc (Verizon Authorized Retailer)
- Location: Bismarck, ND
- Type: Full-time
- Total Compensation: Typically $30–$35+/hour (base + commission), many earn $60,000+/year
Lead a wireless retail team, coach sales reps, and help customers find the right phone and plan. This role comes with strong earning potential, sales training, and benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and phone plan discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; apply while the listings are fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.