⚠️ City of Bismarck email down due to Microsoft outage

The City of Bismarck is being affected by the widespread Microsoft Outlook and cloud services outage that started the afternoon of November 12.

Right now, emails to and from City staff may not go through.

If you need help from the City:

Call the specific department by phone , instead of emailing

, instead of emailing Or call City Administration at 701-355-1300

For any emergency, call 911

The City will send another update once Microsoft Online services are fully restored.