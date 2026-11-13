Bismarck’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in water, municipal work, and surveying. AE2S is hiring across levels, from early‑career survey techs to a national practice leader.

Employer: AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC)

AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC) Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead municipal civil projects and manage a project team on large, complex work. Good fit if you’re a PE with 8+ years in civil, ready to own budgets, schedules, and client relationships while enjoying 100% paid family health insurance and strong bonus/ESOP perks.

Employer: AE2S

AE2S Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design civil projects with a focus on water treatment, reuse, and optimization while working closely with multi‑disciplinary teams. Ideal for a PE (or soon‑to‑be) with 4+ years in municipal civil who wants growth, client contact, and rich benefits including ESOP and paid family health insurance.

Employer: AE2S

AE2S Location: Bismarck, ND (role is national; multiple office options)

(role is national; multiple office options) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$200,000+ (AE2S good‑faith range)

High‑impact leadership role guiding AE2S’s national Water Resources practice—strategy, technical direction, and growth across many states. Best for a PE with 10+ years in water resources and leadership experience, looking to shape flood, drought, and stormwater solutions nationwide with strong pay, bonus, and ownership.

Employer: AE2S

AE2S Location: Bismarck, ND or Minot, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on field role doing boundary, topo, construction staking, and GIS data collection while you grow toward crew chief. Great for someone with a surveying degree, LSIT or tech background, and comfort with Civil 3D and GPS/Total Station who wants lots of field time and clear advancement.

Employer: AE2S

AE2S Location: Bismarck, ND or Minot, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead survey crews, certify surveys, and guide project strategy on medium to large jobs. Designed for a PLS with 5+ years’ experience who enjoys mentoring staff, client coordination, and having a strong voice in how projects are scoped and delivered.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—AE2S is growing, and roles often flex a bit for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.