Bismarck has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from entry level to leadership. Here are a few worth a closer look this week.

Employer: Butler Machinery

Butler Machinery Location: Bismarck, ND (onsite, up to 60% travel)

(onsite, up to 60% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the go-to expert for ag equipment and Precision Ag technology – doing demos, deliveries, sales support, and training for customers and coworkers. Good fit if you know farming, like being out in the field, and want strong benefits plus a company vehicle.

Employer: Vector Marketing

Vector Marketing Location: Bismarck, ND (remote after training)

(remote after training) Type: Part-time / flexible

Pay: $25.00 base per appointment (or commission, whichever is higher)

Sell Cutco products through one-on-one appointments, with virtual interviews and no experience needed. Great if you want flexible hours, seasonal work, or a side income you can do from home around school, another job, or family.

Employer: Capital Credit Union

Location: Bismarck, ND or Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, ~40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Lead the brand, marketing, PR, and internal communications for a growing credit union and manage a marketing team. Ideal if you have 5+ years of marketing experience, a related degree, and want a strategic role where you guide campaigns and coach staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and helps you decide fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.