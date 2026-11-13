Bismarck’s management job scene is steady right now, especially in property and financial services. If you like leading people and keeping operations running smooth, these are worth a look.

Employer: Crawford Thomas Recruiting

Crawford Thomas Recruiting Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$21/hour

Support a manufactured home community with resident relations, rent collection, leasing, and maintenance coordination. Monday–Friday, 8:30 am–5:30 pm, great if you want steady hours and hands-on property management experience.

Employer: Havenpark Communities

Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Internship

Pay/Benefits: Competitive salary, health benefits, generous PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with 6% match (per listing)

Entry-level management track role in a growing manufactured home community company. You’ll handle resident relations, collections, leasing support, and work orders while learning the business and building toward a future Community Manager role.

Employer: OneMain Financial

Location: Bismarck, ND (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, standard business hours, with some extended hours and possible Saturdays

Lead a local branch team, drive sales goals, and coach staff while serving customers with personal lending solutions. Comes with salary plus incentives, 401(k) match up to 4%, stock purchase plan, tuition reimbursement, and solid PTO and holiday benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—roles like this tend to open up again.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.