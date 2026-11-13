Bismarck’s retail scene is steady and hiring, especially for folks who like helping customers and keeping stores running smoothly.

Below are several solid customer-facing roles, from managing a produce department to helping people with glasses and prescriptions.

Employer: SpartanNash / Family Fare

SpartanNash / Location: 3103 Yorktown Drive, Bismarck, ND 58503

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the produce department in a busy grocery store—ordering, inventory, staffing, and keeping everything fresh and well-presented. Good fit if you have retail experience, like managing people, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting throughout the day.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Bismarck, ND (CVS/pharmacy store)

(CVS/pharmacy store) Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay Range: $19.00 – $29.00 per hour

Application window currently expected to close: 01/11/2027

Support the Store Manager with day-to-day operations: staffing, inventory, customer service, and financials. This is a hands-on leadership role with a flexible schedule (including some early mornings, overnights, and weekends) plus a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and more).

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 2821 Rock Island Pl, Bismarck, ND 58504

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $19.50 – $27.50 per hour (plus possible shift/location premiums)

Help members choose and care for eyewear, support contact lens fittings, adjust and repair frames, and handle optical orders and insurance paperwork. Comes with access to Sam’s Club/Walmart benefits (health, financial, PTO options) and company-paid education programs like Live Better U.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s often easy to move up once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.