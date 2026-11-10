🔧 Bismarck ND Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Bismarck has steady demand for people who keep buildings running and looking good. Here are a few solid roles if you like hands-on work and staying active on the job.

Employer: Robert Gibb & Sons, Inc.

Robert Gibb & Sons, Inc. Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on residential and commercial HVAC systems for a long-standing mechanical contractor. You’ll diagnose, repair, and maintain heating and cooling equipment, handle service calls, and work both independently and with a team.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1534

Location: 2717 Rock Island Pl, Bismarck, ND 58504

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21 – $34 per hour + possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Lead the janitorial team to keep the store clean and safe from parking lot to restrooms. This role comes with Walmart’s full-time benefits, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and access to Live Better U tuition-paid education programs.

Employer: CHI St. Alexius Health

Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Contract

Pay: $15.00 – $20.12 per hour

Help keep hospital areas clean and sanitized to protect patients, visitors, and staff. You’ll clean rooms and common areas, handle biohazard waste correctly, and restock supplies while working in a healthcare setting.

If one of these fits you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.