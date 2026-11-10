undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🔧 Bismarck ND Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Bismarck has steady demand for people who keep buildings running and looking good. Here are a few solid roles if you like hands-on work and staying active on the job.
Heating Air Conditioning Service Technician
- Employer: Robert Gibb & Sons, Inc.
- Location: Bismarck, ND
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on residential and commercial HVAC systems for a long-standing mechanical contractor. You’ll diagnose, repair, and maintain heating and cooling equipment, handle service calls, and work both independently and with a team.
Clean Team Lead
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1534
- Location: 2717 Rock Island Pl, Bismarck, ND 58504
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21 – $34 per hour + possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives
Lead the janitorial team to keep the store clean and safe from parking lot to restrooms. This role comes with Walmart’s full-time benefits, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and access to Live Better U tuition-paid education programs.
EVS Tech (Environmental Services Technician)
- Employer: CHI St. Alexius Health
- Location: Bismarck, ND
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $15.00 – $20.12 per hour
Help keep hospital areas clean and sanitized to protect patients, visitors, and staff. You’ll clean rooms and common areas, handle biohazard waste correctly, and restock supplies while working in a healthcare setting.
If one of these fits you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.