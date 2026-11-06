📣 Bismarck Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Paths

Bismarck’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry level to senior product leadership. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Remote, based in Bismarck, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$140,000 + annual incentive

Application deadline: November 12 (may be extended)

Own the strategy for high-stakes exam and assessment products, including AI-powered authoring tools. This is a senior individual-contributor product role where you set vision, lead discovery, and work closely with engineering and design to ship complex, data-driven features used by millions of test takers.

Employer: Hibu

Location: Bismarck, ND (hybrid field + remote)

Type: Full-time

Earnings: Year 1 OTE $85,000–$95,000; Year 2 OTE $100,000–$115,000 (base + uncapped commission)

Great fit if you’re just out of college or changing careers into sales. You’ll sell digital marketing (websites, SEO, social ads) to local small businesses, with 3 weeks of classroom training, 9 weeks of field coaching, and a clear path into higher-earning sales or leadership roles.

Employer: Choice Bank

Location: Bismarck, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support Cash Management Officers by helping sell and service complex business banking products like online banking and positive pay. Good early-career role if you have customer service or banking experience and want to grow into a more specialized sales/relationship position.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and each application sharpens your story.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.