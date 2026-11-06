🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Bismarck

Bismarck has some very special cats looking for loving homes. Each one has a unique story and personality. If you’re thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, take a look at these sweet faces.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/gray with a cute “mustache”

Black/gray with a cute “mustache” Shelter: Furry Friends Rockin Rescue

Personality: Very loving and sweet, enjoys nose boops , head scratches, and playtime. She “sings” when she zooms around and always looks ready for a night out with her perfect eyeliner and mustache markings.

Very loving and sweet, enjoys , head scratches, and playtime. She “sings” when she zooms around and always looks ready for a night out with her perfect eyeliner and mustache markings. Home needs: Prefers a calmer home without small children. She has lived with other cats and, after some time to adjust, does fine with them. She especially enjoys curling up with a cat friend named Skellington and would love to stay with him if possible.

👉 Meet Sally and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (Baby)

Kitten (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Ivory & White

Cream/Ivory & White Shelter: Furry Friends Rockin Rescue

Personality: Shy at first, but once he feels safe he is sweet, playful, and cuddly . Loves to chase wand toys and then curl up for snuggles when he’s tired.

Shy at first, but once he feels safe he is . Loves to chase wand toys and then curl up for snuggles when he’s tired. Home needs: Humans are still a bit scary to him, so he would do best in a quieter home without small children. He would like a home with another cat friend to help his confidence and keep him company.

👉 Meet Behemoth and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (Baby)

Kitten (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Furry Friends Rockin Rescue

Personality: Super sweet, very people-oriented kitten who thinks your personal space is his personal space . Loves attention and playtime.

Super sweet, very people-oriented kitten who thinks . Loves attention and playtime. Background & social skills: Found alone as a stray, now in foster care with tweens, large dogs, and multiple cats and he loves everyone. He adapted quickly to other kittens and thrives with playmates.

Found alone as a stray, now in foster care with and he loves everyone. He adapted quickly to other kittens and thrives with playmates. Home needs: Has lots of kitten energy and must be adopted with a playmate or into a home with a playful resident cat. After hard play, he’s happy to crash and sleep just as hard.

👉 Meet Gary and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (Baby)

Kitten (Baby) Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Shelter: Furry Friends Rockin Rescue

Notes: This young tortie is listed as a stray through the rescue. For the most current details on her personality, health, and adoption status, please contact the rescue directly.

👉 View FFR-Stray’s listing and adoption info on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Bismarck, ND, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. You can visit Furry Friends Rockin Rescue online or call them to ask about meeting any of these kitties and starting the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.