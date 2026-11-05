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Bismarck
📋 Bismarck Admin & Clerical Jobs with Multiple Openings
7 days ago
Bismarck has some solid admin and clerical roles open right now, from healthcare front desk to state and corporate office work. If you like organizing, supporting a team, and keeping things running smooth, these are worth a look.
Travel & Facilities Coordinator
- Employer: MDU Resources Group, Inc.
- Location: Bismarck, ND (corporate HQ)
- Salary: $63,860 – $79,830 (typical offers)
- Type: Full-time
- Deadline: November 15, 2026
This role mixes corporate travel booking and facilities project coordination. You’ll arrange flights, hotels, rental cars, help manage travel policy and tools, work with vendors, and coordinate building projects with the facilities team.
Patient Service Representative
- Employer: InReach Physical Therapy / Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN)
- Location: 3921 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND 58503
- Pay: $18–$20/hour, based on experience and skills
- Type: Full-time
You’ll be the front desk face of the clinic—greeting patients, scheduling, handling phones, insurance details, payments, and keeping the reception and therapy areas tidy. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, and other benefits through PRN.
Admin Staff Officer II
- Employer: State of North Dakota – Highway Patrol
- Location: Bismarck, ND
- Type: Full-time (civilian role, hybrid telework option after training)
This is a higher-level admin role doing policy work, audits, reports, data analysis, research, and project management. You’ll help maintain accreditation standards and written policies, with flexible schedules and potential hybrid work once you’re trained.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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