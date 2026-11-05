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Bismarck

Bismarck hiring 911 Communications Specialists

2 days ago
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The City of Bismarck is hiring 911 Communications Specialists for the Central Dakota Communications Center (CenCom) and is looking for dedicated and reliable applicants. Learn more and apply: https://t.co/4NGaztgsDM

This content is adapted from materials provided by Bismarck, ND

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