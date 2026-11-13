undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bridgeport
High-profile vehicles banned on U.S. 395
11 days ago
High-profile vehicles are banned on U.S. 395 because of high winds, from the junction of U.S. 6 in Bishop to the junction of State Route 182 in Bridgeport. Drivers should check road conditions before traveling using QuickMap: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Caltrans District 9
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.