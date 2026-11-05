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Bishop

Free Dental Camp at Bishop Indian Head Start

8 days ago
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The Bishop Paiute Tribe will host a free Dental Camp on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Bishop Indian Head Start Cafeteria. Dinner will be provided, spots are limited to 30 people, and CCDF families will get priority. To sign up, call Tiffany Montanez at 760-873-3584 Ext 2830.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Bishop Paiute Tribe

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